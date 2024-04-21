Britain’s Got Talent: Watch singer Sydnie Christmas’ Golden-Buzzer winning performance
Britain's Got Talent act Sydnie Christmas was awarded the Golden Buzzer by Amanda Holden after her ‘heartfelt’ performance of ‘Tomorrow’ from the musical Annie.
The 28-year-old singer, from Kent, told judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli that she works at a gym but dreams of being a West End performer.
When Sydnie said she would be singing ‘Tomorrow’ from Annie, Simon was not impressed, however, after stunning the room with her great vocals and performing ability, she got a standing ovation from the all four judges.
Speaking to Sydnie after her audition, Amanda said: "What struck me so much about you is how naturally funny, how warm and how brilliant your presence was the moment you walked on the stage. And how you were entertaining everyone but then brought us the most beautiful, heartfelt version of that song and that was the best version I ever heard in my life so I'm going to do this.”
Amanda pressed the Golden Buzzer and sent Sydnie through to the live final of the competition.
