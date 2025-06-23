Brits will munch through 1,771 croissants in a lifetime, research reveals

Three in 10 don’t think they should cost more than £1 | Shutterstock

Brits will munch through 1,771 croissants in a lifetime, according to research.

A poll of 2,000 adults found they treat themselves to two of the flaky pastries each month.

But three in 10 don’t think they should cost more than £1, even though some high street bakeries are selling them for as much as £2.80.

In response, Asda has commissioned an oversized croissant - in a playful jab at other high street bakery chains.

It has launched a one-off version that is five times bigger than standard - to echo the difference in price between the baked goods at different retailers.

With the supermarket's single serve in-store bakery snack priced at only 53p as opposed to closer to £3 for a similar product at some outlets.

A spokesperson from Asda said: "We had so much fun creating this giant croissant.

"We want to make sure the tasty French snack is accessible to all and will now be selling single-serve croissants in our new bakery counter for five times less than some other bakery chains.

"The price of such a simple item has risen considerably in recent years, and so we wanted to raise awareness off this using non-other than a giant version.”

Asda has created a croissant five times bigger than standard | Dave Phillips/PinPep

It comes after the research found 37 per cent like to buy theirs from the supermarket, either pre-packaged, or from the bakery counter.

And 17 per cent believe they’d struggle to tell apart a supermarket made one, from a handmade artisanal effort.

Furthermore, 56 per cent of those polled, via OnePoll, consider it important that a croissant is authentically French, crafted using Gallic techniques and ingredients.

The spokesperson for Asda added: “There’s something undeniably comforting about a croissant - that perfect balance of crisp, flaky pastry and soft, buttery layers inside.

“Over the years, croissants have gone from being a continental treat to a firm favourite in British households and cafés, and it’s easy to see why.

“They bring a touch of indulgence to even the simplest of mornings.

“In the UK, we’ve wholeheartedly embraced the croissant – not just as a breakfast staple, but as a versatile snack throughout the day.

“But the prices have gone sky high in a number of our high street chains. We believe customers should be paying a fair price.”