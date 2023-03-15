Amongst the major announcements expected is a £4 billion expansion of free childcare.
Budget 2023: OBR project inflation to come down to 2.9% by end of year
Key Events
- OBR project inflation to come down to 2.9% by end of year
- ‘Dressing up stagnation as stability’ says Labour leader Keir Starmer
- Pension Lifetime Allowance abolished
- Energy Price Guarantee extended until end of June
The Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecasts living standards will fall by “6% over this fiscal year and next as inflation outstrips income growth”. This fall in living standards is the worst since records began in the 1950s.
Labour leader, Sir. Keir Starmer, has described the Chancellor’s budget as “dressing up stagnation as stability”.
"His opening boast was that things aren't quite as bad now as they were in October last year after the kamikaze budget. The more he pretends everything is fine, the more he shows just how out of touch they are.”
Mr. Starmer said the budget “leaves us in the waiting room with a sticking plaster”.
Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, has announced a major change to free childcare provision. The details include 30 hours of free childcare for children under the age of five years-old from the moment maternity care ends.
Mr. Hunt told MPs: “I today announce that in eligible households where all adults are working at least 16 hours, we will introduce 30 hours of free childcare not just for three- and four-year-olds, but for every single child over the age of nine months.
“The 30 hours offer will now start from the moment maternity or paternity leave ends. It’s a package worth on average £6,500 every year for a family with a two-year-old child using 35 hours of childcare every week and reduces their childcare costs by nearly 60%. Because it is such a large reform, we will introduce it in stages to ensure there is enough supply in the market.
“Working parents of two-year-olds will be able to access 15 hours of free care from April 2024, helping around half a million parents.
“From September 2024, that 15 hours will be extended to all children from 9 months up, meaning a total of nearly one million parents will be eligible. And from September 2025 every single working parent of under 5s will have access to 30 hours free childcare per week.”
The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, has announced he will increase the pensions annual tax-free allowance from £40,000 to £60,000. Mr. Hunt also announced his decision to abolish the Lifetime Allowance which was previously set at £1.07m.
Mr. Hunt said: “As Chancellor I have realised the issue goes wider than doctors. No one should be pushed out of the workforce for tax reasons. So today I will increase the pensions annual tax-free allowance by 50% from £40,000 to £60,000. Some have also asked me to increase the Lifetime Allowance from its £1 million limit. But I have decided not to do that.
“Instead I will go further and abolish the Lifetime Allowance altogether.”
The Chancellor said: “There are more than two million jobseekers in this group, more than enough to fill every single vacancy in the economy.
“Sanctions will be applied more rigorously to those who fail to meet strict work-search requirements or choose not to take up a reasonable job offer.
“For those working low hours, we will increase the Administrative Earnings Threshold from the equivalent of 15 hours to 18 hours at National Living Wage for an individual claimant, meaning that anyone working below this level will receive more work coach support alongside a more intensive conditionality regime.”
Mr Hunt said: “To encourage the private sector investment into our nuclear programme, I today confirm that subject to consultation nuclear power will be classed as ‘environmentally sustainable’ in our green taxonomy, giving it access to the same investment incentives as renewable energy. Alongside that will come more public investment.
“Firstly, following representations from our energetic Energy Security Secretary I am announcing the launch of Great British Nuclear which will bring down costs and provide opportunities across the nuclear supply chain to help provide up to one quarter of our electricity by 2050.
“And secondly, I am launching the first competition for small modular reactors. It will be completed by the end of this year and if demonstrated to be viable we will co-fund this exciting new technology.”
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced 12 new investment zones describing them as “12 potential Canary Wharfs”.
“In England we have identified the following areas as having the potential to host one: West Midlands, Greater Manchester, the North East, South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, East Midlands, Teesside and, once again, Liverpool.
“There will also be at least one in each of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland,” said Mr. Hunt.
The Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, had this to say about fuel duty: “Because inflation remains high, I have decided now is not the right time to uprate fuel duty with inflation or increase the duty.
“So here’s what I am going to do: for a further 12 months I’m going to maintain the 5p cut and I’m going to freeze fuel duty too. That saves the average driver £100 next year and around £200 since the 5p cut was introduced.”
Mr Hunt said: “Today, I will do something that was not possible when we were in the EU and significantly increase the generosity of Draught Relief, so that from 1 August the duty on draught products in pubs will be up to 11p lower than the duty in supermarkets, a differential we will maintain as part of a new Brexit pubs guarantee.
“British ale may be warm, but the duty on a pint is frozen.”