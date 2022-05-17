Burger King is giving away free Whoppers across the UK tomorrow

Whoppers will be available for free nationwide on 18 May (Photo: Getty Images)

Burger King fans can get their hands on a free burger tomorrow as the fast food chain is rolling out a giveaway for one day only.

The famous flame-grilled Whoppers will be available across the UK completely free of charge on Wednesday 18 May as Burger King brings back Whopper Day.

The signature burger is seared using real fire to create its unique flavour and is topped with fresh tomatoes, freshly cut lettuce and onions, crunchy pickle, a layer of creamy mayonnaise and a swirl of ketchup.

The Whopper is usually priced at £5.49, but customers nationwide will be able to enjoy it for free tomorrow, and a plant-based alternative is also available as part of the offer.

Katie Evans, at Burger King UK said: “The Whopper is Burger King’s hero burger - created using fresh ingredients, made to order your way and flame-grilled to create the signature, mouth-watering flavour that our customers love.

“For one day only we think everyone deserves to get involved with a bite of the action and savour a free Whopper on us!

“This Whopper Day, we hope the nation will join us in enjoying a legendary Whopper. If you haven’t tried a Whopper before, here’s the day to try it!”

How do I get a free Whopper?

The deal is available for one day only, so Whopper fans will have to be quick to avoid missing out on the freebie.

Customers can claim the offer via the Burger King app, with no other purchase necessary. Once registered, simply visit your nearest participating branch to get your free Whopper.

Alternatively, if you prefer to have your food delivered straight to your door, you can still claim the free burger on any Deliveroo order over £15.