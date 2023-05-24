Cadbury is hiring a permanent chocolate taster to try new products before they hit the shelves

Cadbury is searching for a new chocolate taster to join its panel of experts to taste new products before they hit the shelves. The Cadbury job description says the chocolate panellist will be expected to taste, describe and provide feedback on products while collaborating with other panellists.

The job advert, posted by Mondelēz International - the company that owns Cadbury states: “Working with a team of tasters (also known as panelists), you will taste products, provide consistent, objective and honest feedback to share opinions and to reach agreement on the taste profile of products.

“To work collaboratively with others, you will use a clearly defined vocabulary to describe products and to aid in the discrimination among products. Full training will be provided to help you develop your taste buds and the specific vocabulary required to communicate your opinions.”

Tasters do not need to have any experience but should be eager to try new, inventive products and have a passion for food and beverages. Cadbury are recruiting for several permanent part-time positions working 7.5 or 8 hours a week.

Cadbury chocolate taster - full requirements

A desire to drive your future and accelerate your career and the following experience and knowledge:

A passion for food/beverages and to use your taste buds for detection

Honesty when it comes to giving opinions

Eager to try new, inventive products

A communicative personality to build great relationships with your panel

A firm grasp of the native language spoken in each individual location

People with dietary restrictions, intolerance or allergies to certain foods may not be suitable for this role because you will be required to test products that contain gluten, nuts and dairy.

How to apply for the Cadbury role

To apply visit the Mondelēz International website.