Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
13 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
14 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
15 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
16 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
16 hours ago How to keep children safe online amidst growing online sexual abuse

Capital Summertime Ball 2023: Line-up including Lewis Capaldi, Anne Marie & Jonas Brothers

The first wave of artists performing at Capital’s Summertime Ball have been announced

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 24th Apr 2023, 10:14 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 14:29 BST

Capital presents Summertime Ball with Barclaycard has announced its entire 2023 line-up. The London festival is set to return in a couple of months time with tickets on sale April 24 & 25.

Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Chris Stark announced the news across two days during their Capital Breakfast show. On Friday, it was confirmed the trio will host the ball due to take place on June 11.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Some of the huge names performing at Capital’s Summertime Ball are Lewis Capaldi, Joel Corry, and Jess Glynne. Last year’s star studded, one-night-only event, included Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran and David Guetta.

Most Popular

    Here’s the entire Capital Summertime Ball 2023 line-up.

    Capital Summertime Ball 2023 lineup 

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad
    • Lewis Capaldi
    • Calvin Harris
    • Jax Jones
    • Arrdee
    • Anne Marie
    • Sigala 
    • FLO
    • Ellie Goulding
    • Coi Leray
    • Adam Lambert
    • Raye
    • Jess Glynne
    • Tom Grennan
    • Niall Horan 
    • Joel Corry
    • Mimi Webb
    • Zara Larsson
    • Jonas Brothers

    Capital Summertime Ball 2023 - how to get tickets

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    To get tickets download the Global Player. Presale tickets will be available exclusively through Global Player from 9am on Monday April 24, and general sale opens at 9am on Tuesday April 25.

    Related topics:Anne MarieLewis CapaldiArtistsSaleTicketsJess GlynneHarry StylesEd Sheeran