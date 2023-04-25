The first wave of artists performing at Capital’s Summertime Ball have been announced

Capital presents Summertime Ball with Barclaycard has announced its entire 2023 line-up. The London festival is set to return in a couple of months time with tickets on sale April 24 & 25.

Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Chris Stark announced the news across two days during their Capital Breakfast show. On Friday, it was confirmed the trio will host the ball due to take place on June 11.

Some of the huge names performing at Capital’s Summertime Ball are Lewis Capaldi, Joel Corry, and Jess Glynne. Last year’s star studded, one-night-only event, included Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran and David Guetta.

Here’s the entire Capital Summertime Ball 2023 line-up.

Capital Summertime Ball 2023 lineup

Lewis Capaldi

Calvin Harris

Jax Jones

Arrdee

Anne Marie

Sigala

FLO

Ellie Goulding

Coi Leray

Adam Lambert

Raye

Jess Glynne

Tom Grennan

Niall Horan

Joel Corry

Mimi Webb

Zara Larsson

Jonas Brothers

Capital Summertime Ball 2023 - how to get tickets

