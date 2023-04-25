Capital presents Summertime Ball with Barclaycard has announced its entire 2023 line-up. The London festival is set to return in a couple of months time with tickets on sale April 24 & 25.
Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Chris Stark announced the news across two days during their Capital Breakfast show. On Friday, it was confirmed the trio will host the ball due to take place on June 11.
Some of the huge names performing at Capital’s Summertime Ball are Lewis Capaldi, Joel Corry, and Jess Glynne. Last year’s star studded, one-night-only event, included Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran and David Guetta.
Here’s the entire Capital Summertime Ball 2023 line-up.
Capital Summertime Ball 2023 lineup
- Lewis Capaldi
- Calvin Harris
- Jax Jones
- Arrdee
- Anne Marie
- Sigala
- FLO
- Ellie Goulding
- Coi Leray
- Adam Lambert
- Raye
- Jess Glynne
- Tom Grennan
- Niall Horan
- Joel Corry
- Mimi Webb
- Zara Larsson
- Jonas Brothers
Capital Summertime Ball 2023 - how to get tickets
To get tickets download the Global Player. Presale tickets will be available exclusively through Global Player from 9am on Monday April 24, and general sale opens at 9am on Tuesday April 25.