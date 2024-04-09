"I was catfished by fake Gary Barlow - he said he loved me and begged for money"
A woman has revealed how she was targeted by a scammer pretending to be Take That singer Gary Barlow.
Janet Smith, 62, believed she was talking to the celebrity on Facebook after she added him as a friend in March. Janet says she was bombarded with messages and compliments from the account.
After a few days, Janet grew suspicious and persuaded the scammer to reveal their true identity by offering her WhatsApp number in exchange. The scammer told Janet he was a 24-year-old man from Nigeria and apologised for lying to her.
Janet, from Colchester, Essex, said: “The words were really posh - ‘I’m in a meeting now’ and ‘I’m practising for a concert. And it was going well.
“Elderly people are going to be adding these 'celebrities'. They’re going to be conning these old people. I understand that they are poor and they have to get money for their family, but people might lose a lot of money over this.”
