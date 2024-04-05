Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Watch the moment a man unleashed a ‘volley of gunfire’ after following his target to two pubs and lying in wait down an alleyway. Hayden Frost, 26, was caught on camera carrying out the chilling and ‘calculated’ attack, before making his getaway on an e-bike. Incredibly, the victim survived the ambush in Chelmsley Wood, Birmingham.

Attempted murder

Frost was jailed for 32 years after being found guilty of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He had jumped on his electric bike and travelled to a pub where his victim was out with friends on September 9, 2023. He was caught on CCTV, at 11pm, hiding in a bush watching his movements as he socialised.

Hayden Frost lurks in the bushes next to a pub in Stechford, Birmingham. Chilling CCTV captures the moment a 'calculated' gunman blasted a man in the neck and fled on an e-bike after stalking his victim across a city.

The man decided to carry on with his celebrations at the nearby house of a friend and got in a car where he drove to Craneberry Road, Chelmsley Wood. Frost pursued him on his e-bike and as he got out of his car, Frost went and hid in a nearby alleyway and continued to watch from the shadows. Then in the early hours of September 10, the man became separated from his friends and walked to use a nearby cashpoint.

Gunshot wound to the neck

But as he did, Frost emerged and chased his terrified victim down the street before unleashing a flurry of gunshots towards his head. The harrowing incident was captured on CCTV footage, which detectives scoured to track Frost down and he was arrested on September 25. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the neck, with the bullet travelling down to his right shoulder where fragments of the bullet still remain.