The Christmas number one is a coveted spot to take, and has seen Wham! and Sam Ryder battle for the title this year.

The Christmas number one for 2023 has been announced, with Last Christmas by Wham! securing the top spot.

The festive track was originally released by George Michael and Andrew Ridgely duo Wham! back in 1984, and reached number two on the Official Christmas Singles Chart at the time.

However, the song has never lost its popularity, reaching number one in January 2021, December 2022, January 2023, and December 2023.

But until this year, Last Christmas had never reached the coveted spot of Christmas number one.

Eurovision hit Sam Ryder occupies second spot with his song You're Christmas To Me while another golden oldie is in third place, with Mariah Carey's All I want For Christmas Is You. Stick Season by Noah Kahan and Merry Christmas by Elton John and Ed Sheeran come in fourth and fifth respectively.

For the last five years, YouTuber LadBaby has dominated the Christmas number one spot, with his covers of Christmas hits, which were released to raise money for various causes and charities.

