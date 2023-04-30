King Charles’ coronation is all but a week away yet fans of the royal procession have already begun camping outside Buckingham Palace. Deckchairs and tents have been spotted on The Mall in preparation for the occasion, a national newspaper reports.

A group of hardcore royalists have reportedly set up shop a week in advance. One member of the group has camped for the Queen’s funeral, the Jubilee, and the births of all three of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ children.

The coronation of King Charles III will take place on Saturday (May 6) with the ceremony beginning at Westminster Abbey at 11am. Charles and Camilla will then depart Westminster Abbey at around 1pm.

The King and Queen are expected to arrive back at Buckingham Palace after 1.30pm where an afternoon of balcony appearances and coronation flypasts await.