Major storylines that have taken centre stage on Britain’s longest running soap are coming to and end, and could see many residents leave Weatherfield

After what many viewers considered a slightly underwhelming Christmas episode, Coronation Street is reportedly considering a shake-up. Rumours include lining up as many as five exits from the show next month involving two separate storylines.

One of them involves Griff Reynolds, who is a far-right extremist . He has been leading a racist group and regularly butts heads with Maria Connor, who was involved in trying to help refugees. With the conclusion of this narrative on the horizon, Griff could be one of the characters to depart the long-running soap.

In the last few weeks, we have seen Max Turner groomed by Griff and his gang as they began to spread their racist propaganda online and across Weatherfield. Max’s relationship with his family has become strained, leading him to seek comfort with Griff.

In scenes set to be screened soon, Max understands that something sinister could happen at the market and is set to grass on Griff and his group with step father David Platt getting involved, leading to a final showdown.

Max could also be one of the residents set to leave after he is left in a bad state when residents struggle to see past his involvement in the group. His new love interest, Lauren, who was also part of the group, confirms she is going to live with her mother in Devon after everything that happened saying Max should leave with her as they’re both public enemy number one.

Two other residents could be forced to flee, this time due to a threat from Damon Hay after he revealed his true colours to Jacob Hay, who is in a relationship with Amy Barlow.

