Day Nurse, Covonia and Night Nurse are just some of the 20 cough and cold remedies now not allowed to be sold in the UK over health concerns.

A number of cough and cold medicines have been pulled from UK store shelves over “very rare” health fears on Tuesday (March 14). The 20 remedies, which include popular brands like Covonia, Night Nurse and Day Nurse, have been withdrawn following a review by regulators.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) first recommended their withdrawal three months ago. Included in the banned list are a number of own-brand medicines that are sold by pharmacies across the country like Boots and Superdrug.

A review by medical regulators found that the benefits of a drug called pholcodine which is used in many cough and cold remedies, both syrup and lozenges, does not outweigh the risk of anaphylaxis. Often referred to as anaphylactic shock, this is a severe and potentially life-threatening allergic reaction that leads to symptoms such as swollen eyes and itchy skin.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), which regulates drug safety in the United Kingdom, flagged the evidence put forward by the EMA and have concluded that an increased risk of anaphylaxis also extends out to patients who receive general anaesthesia during surgery.

Medicinal products containing pholcodine are currently only available to purchase at UK pharmacies and not from supermarket aisles. MHRA advises anyone who has any questions about the remedies they are taking or wish to take to get in contact with a pharmacist, their GP or other medical professionals.

Full list of cough and cold medicines recalled in the UK

Covonia and Day & Night Nurse are just some of the cough and cold remedies that are made with a drug that causes a very rare health risk - Credit: Adobe

Boots Night Cough Relief Oral Solution PL 00014/0230

Boots Dry Cough Syrup 6 Years+ PL 00014/0523

Boots Day Cold & Flu Relief Oral Solution PL 00014/0565

Cofsed Linctus PL 00240/0097

Care Pholcodine 5mg/5ml Oral Solution Sugar Free PL 00240/0101

Galenphol Paediatric Linctus PL 00240/0102

Galenphol Strong Linctus, PL 00240/0103

Covonia Dry Cough Sugar Free Formula PL 00240/0353

Pholcodine Linctus Bells Healthcare 5mg Per 5ml Oral Solution PL 03105/0059

Numark Pholcodine 5mg per 5ml Oral Solution PL 03105/0059

Well Pharmaceuticals Pholcodine 5mg per 5ml Oral Solution, PL 03105/0059

Superdrug Pholcodine Linctus BP PL 03105/0059

Strong Pholcodine Linctus BP PL 03105/0060

Pholcodine Linctus BP PL 04917/0002

Strong Pholcodine Linctus BP, PL 04917/0005

Pholcodine Linctus PL 12965/0030

Day & Night Nurse Capsules PL 44673/0068

Day Nurse Capsules PL 44673/0069

Day Nurse PL 44673/0075

