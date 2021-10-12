DC Comics reveal that latest Superman character is bisexual

DC Comics has announced that its latest Superman will be bisexual (Photo: DC Comics)

DC Comics has announced that its latest Superman will be bisexual.

But who is the latest Superman Jon Kent and what is being said about the character’s bisexuality?

Here’s what you need to know.

What will the latest storyline include?

The latest Superman from DC Comics is Jon Kent. In its next comic book issue, which is due for release on 9 November 2021, Jon will be pictured in a same-sex relationship with his friend, Jay Nakamura.

The storyline is part of 'Superman: Son of Kal-El', which is a series following Jon as he takes on the role of Superman from his father, Clark Kent.

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day, which is an annual LGBT awareness day started in the US.

Since the series was released in July of this year, Jon has already fought wildfires caused by climate change, protested against the deportation of refugees and prevented a school shooting.

In an earlier issue, Jon began a friendship with Jay, a glasses-wearing, pink-haired reporter.

What does bisexual mean?

Biexuality is “characterized by sexual or romantic attraction to people of one's same sex and of the opposite sex,” according to Merriam-Webster.

What have DC Comics said about the new relationship?

DC Comics said the pair will become romantically involved in the upcoming fifth issue.

Although details of the storyline have not yet been revealed, images shared by DC Comics show Jon and Jay sharing a kiss.

DC Comics said that following a scene where Superman “mentally and physically burns out from trying to save everyone that he can”, Jay is “there to care for the Man of Steel”.

Writer Tom Taylor said: “I’ve always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes and I’m very grateful DC and Warner Bros share this idea.

“Superman’s symbol has always stood for hope, for truth and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more.

“Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics.”

Artist John Timms said: “I’m incredibly honoured to be working beside Tom on the Superman: Son Of Kal-El series showing Jon Kent tackling his complex modern life, while also saving the world from its greatest threats, villains and menaces.”

Jon Kent’s bisexuality is the latest example of comic books embracing LGBTQ+ inclusive backgrounds for its main characters.