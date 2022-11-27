Jennifer Grey - the actress who played ‘Baby’ in Dirty Dancing alongside Patrick Swayze’s Johnny - confirms sequel ‘is happening’

It’s one of cinema’s most long-awaited sequels but the wait could be almost over as Jennifer Grey says a follow up to Dirty Dancing ‘is happening’. Speaking to Extra, the actress who played lead character ‘Baby’ in the original also confirmed she would be reprising her role in the film.

Filming has not yet started but is scheduled for spring, according to Grey. When probed about what fans can expect from the movie, the 62-year-old said: "I would say that you can count on it being at Kellerman’s, returning to Kellerman’s, and Baby quite a few years older. You will see other characters that are from the original. It’s tricky and also exciting.

Dirty Dancing has achieved cult status since its release in 1987 and is just as famous for its soundtrack as it is for the raunchy dance moves and complicated love story. Mention carrying watermelons, not putting Baby in the corner or ‘the lift’ to anyone of a certain age and they will be transported to the summer of 1963 when Frances Houseman took a vacation with her parents and sister.

As the coming-of-age story unfolds it touches upon subjects such as classism and backstreet abortions while love blossoms between 18-year-old ‘Baby’ and her dance instructor Johnnie, played by the late Patrick Swayze.

Music for the film, put together by Jimmy Ienner, produced two multi-platinum albums along with multiple singles including the Grammy, Golden Globe and Academy Award-winning (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life, performed by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes. Other hits included Be My Baby and The Ronettes, Hungry Eyes by Eric Carmen and Love is Strange by Mickey & Sylvia.

Actress Jennifer Grey at the 25th Anniversary Of Lionsgate's Dirty Dancing screening in 2012

