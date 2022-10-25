Jodie Whittaker bid farewell to the Tardis when she regenerated on Sunday’s Doctor Who episode ‘The Power of the Doctor’ on BBC One - but where was Ncuti Gatwa?

Doctor Who returned to the small screen for a huge television special on Sunday (October 24) as Jodie Whittaker bowed out as the show’s protagonist. The 40-year-old actor became the first woman to portray The Doctor when she took over from Peter Capaldi in 2017.

The 90-minute spectacular titled ‘The Power of the Doctor’ was a part of Doctor Who’s centenary celebrations, featuring much-anticipated cameos such as Peter Davidson, Colin Baker, Paul McGann and Sylvester McCoy. However, there was one groundbreaking return to the Tardis that had fans in awe.

After putting herself against some of the universe’s most-renowned foes, such as the Daleks, Cybermen and the Master, Jodie Whittaker bid an emotional farewell to a historic run. After four-years, The Doctor once again regenerated - but not into the actor that viewers expected.

It was announced on September 9 that young star Ncuti Gatwa, renowned for his role in Netflix’s Sex Education, would take up the mantle. Despite this, Sunday night marked the return of David Tennant as The Doctor, reprising the role he left in 2010. The BBC has confirmed that the Tenth Doctor has now become the sci-fi series’ Fourteenth.

Tennant’s return to the show is not a surprise, as the Scottish actor’s involvement in the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Special, which is scheduled to air in 2023, had already been confirmed. When reacting to the fans’ confusion over the timing of the 51-year-old’s return, showrunner Russel T Davies said: “If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we’ve got plenty more surprises on the way!".

Mr Gatwa - who has been confirmed to now be the Fifteenth Doctor - did make an appearance on Sunday night, however. The 30-year-old was revealed in a trailer that followed the end of the episode, where the incoming Doctor said: “Can someone tell me what the hell is going on here?”.

But what does this mean for Ncuti Gatwa’s involvement in the future of BBC ’s Doctor Who andwhen is his first episode scheduled to air? Here is everything you need to know.

Ncuti Gatwa’s first Doctor Who episode and how to watch

