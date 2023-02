Download Festival 2023 has revealed more than 40 bands in their latest line-up announcement including Alter Bridge and Five Finger Death Punch

The latest line-up announcement for Download Festival 2023 has been made, with dozens more names confirmed for the four day weekend. The new names will be joining the likes of Bring Me The Horizon and Metallica in Leicestershire.

40 bands have been announced today by festival organisers. These include rockers Alter Bridge and heavy metal band Five Finger Death Punch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also heading to Download 2023 is Ice Nine Kills and Neck Deep. The latter performing on the same day as Bring Me The Horizon.

Most Popular

Full stage splits have been announced and include these new announcements. The split can be viewed through the Download Festival Twitter page .

The festival is being extended this year, taking place over four days rather than the usual three. This is to mark the 20th anniversary of the first Donnington Park event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad