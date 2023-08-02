A banned driver ‘almost killed’ a police officer after ramming his car off the road during a high-speed chase on the A19 earlier this year. Nathan Ferguson, 24, was captured in the heart-stopping video slamming his tipper van into the squad vehicle causing it to spin off a dual carriageway.

A court heard Ferguson had jumped several red lights and drove the wrong way down the A19 between North Tyneside and County Durham during the morning pursuit. He also caused other motorists to take evasive action with his dangerous driving before shunting traffic cop Sergeant Dave Roberts onto a grass verge.

Sgt Roberts, a motor patrols officer with 30 years’ experience, suffered whiplash injuries to his head, neck and chest due to the impact of the dramatic collision. Ferguson later abandoned his van near Hylton Bridge in Sunderland and fled on foot – but was later arrested after he was located on the roof of a house in Pennywell.

Ferguson, of Gateshead, admitted dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and assault causing actual bodily harm on July 19.

He was jailed for 30 months at Newcastle Crown Court and handed a 27 month driving disqualification, after which he will have to sit an extended retest. Chief Superintendent Neil Hutchison, of Northumbria Police’s Operations Department, said Ferguson “could have killed” Sgt Roberts and other members of the public.

He added: “This could so easily have been a very different outcome.

“It is sheer luck that Ferguson is not facing more serious charges as a result of his actions that morning.

“He endangered the lives of other road users, showing a total disregard for their safety and the law, as he jumped red lights and drove the wrong way on the dual carriageway.”