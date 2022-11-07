The musician was forced to miss out on Duran Duran’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday due to ongoing treatment for Stage 4 cancer

Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor has revealed he is battling Stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer . The 61-year-old was forced to miss out on the band’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday due to ongoing treatment for the disease, for which he said there was ‘no cure’.

The ceremony, at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, would have been the first time the Birmingham new wave group had played together in 17 years. Taylor was set to fly over from his home in Ibiza to reunite with singer Simon Le Bon, bassist John Taylor, keyboardist Nick Rhodes and drummer Roger Taylor.

Duran Duran were the first group to be inducted at the ceremony over the weekend before performing a set that included some of their top hits including Girls on Film, Ordinary World and Hungry Like the Wolf. The band then addressed Taylor’s absence by reading out a letter to the audience from the musician.

Taylor wrote: “Just over four years ago I was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer. Many families have experienced the slow burn of this disease and of course we are no different, so I speak from the perspective of a family man but with profound humility to the band, the greatest fans a group could have and this exceptional accolade.

"I have the ‘Rodgers and Edwards’ of doctors and medical treatment that until very recently allowed me to just rock on. Although my current condition is not immediately life-threatening, there is no cure." Rodgers and Edwards are pop producers Nile Rodgers and Bernard Edwards, who worked with Duran Duran throughout their career.

Taylor added that he was ‘truly sorry’ and ‘massively disappointed’ to have missed out on the ceremony, and that he was ‘very proud’ of ‘these four brothers’ as they accepted the award. Also inducted during the ceremony were Eurythmics, Eminem, Lionel Richie, Pat Benatar, Carly Simon, Harry Belfonte, Dolly Parton and Judas Priest.

Andy Taylor of Duran Duran performs on stage during the first London date of their UK tour at Wembley Arena on April 13, 2004.