The odds for whoever killed the person who is found in the Queen Vic this Christmas have been revealed with a surprising name to be the favourite

EastEnders fans can get excited as the show is set to have an explosive Christmas this year, where a horrible crime implicates six people - all of whom are household names in the soap and popular amongst viewers.

It’s unclear if it will match the drama that we saw on Christmas Day 2022 where Mick Carter - who was played by Danny Dyer for just shy of 10 years - was presumed dead after drowning following a car chase.

A special flash-forward episode, which coincided with the popular soap’s 38th anniversary week in February, teased a killing over the festive season this year. It showed six of the show’s matriarchs standing over a dead body.

At the recent National Television Awards, Lacey Turner, (Stacey Slater), Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), Kellie Bright, (Linda Carter) Gillian Taylforth, (Kathy Beale) Diane Parish (Denise Fox) and Balvinder Sopal (Suki Panesar) wore the same colours worn in the Christmas photoshoot.

The six mentioned above are the ones who are all suspected of the murder, and the odds, as well as the probability have now been released thanks to experts at the Online Betting Guide (OLBG).

Odds for who is the EastEnders Christmas killer

Stacey Slater - 3/1 - 25%

Denise Fox - 7/2 - 22.2%

Linda Carter - 4/1 - 20%

Sharon Watts - 4/1 - 20%

Suki Panesar - 4/1 - 20%