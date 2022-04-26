EE to launch smart glasses that can stream films over 5G on the go

Mobile operator EE has announced plans to launch smart glasses in the UK that will allow wearers to stream films over 5G on the go.

The augmented reality (AR) glasses can connect to a smartphone to stream video content and gaming, providing wearers with their own personal virtual screen.

EE has partnered with Chinese AR firm Nreal to exclusively launch its Nreal Air glasses in the UK.

What is Augmented reality?

Augmented reality is an interactive experience of a real-world environment enhanced by computer-generated information.

It is when virtual objects or content are overlaid on to the real world, and it is becoming increasingly popular through gadgets such as smart glasses and smartphone cameras, and games such as Pokemon Go.

The government has predicted a 78% increase in spending on augmented and virtual reality between 2019 and 2024, while EE said it had found more than a third of people (35%) were interested in a way of making big-screen experiences more mobile.

The Nreal Air use an OLED display built into the glasses which can be used to cast video appearing on an “Imax-sized” 201-inch virtual screen in front of the wearer.

The glasses can also be used to mirror a connected smartphone screen or explore augmented reality apps.

When will the Nreal Air be available?

The Nreal Air will go on sale through EE later in the spring, the network confirmed, with full pricing and availability still to be announced.

EE’s director of devices and partnerships, Alistair Wilson, said. “We’re working with the best content providers and the most innovative technology companies in the world to create entirely new experiences for our customers

“Nreal are at the forefront of AR, and we’re delighted to be the exclusive UK partner for the launch of their new Nreal Air AR glasses.

“When combined with the power of 5G, it really does open up new possibilities for seamless streaming and access to new types of content on the move – these are really exciting times for mobile.”

Nreal co-founder Peng Jin said the company was “delighted” to come to the UK with EE, adding: “At Nreal, we’re passionate about bringing AR into consumers’ everyday lives, which will start a revolutionary transformation just as the internet once did,” he said.

“AR will transcend the current mobile experience, especially when it comes to watching videos, exercising, and playing PC and cloud video games.