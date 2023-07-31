Eight people have been rushed to hospital after a 'chemical substance' was set off in a Doncaster nightclub that left them 'struggling to breathe'.

Police were called to reports of an attack at Pop Works in Doncaster at 5am on Sunday. Clubbers were complaining of feeling unwell, with one saying how it felt they had been sprayed by 'poison gas' which led to the evacuation of more than 60 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A woman who experienced the incident told The Mirror: "The security were shouting for everybody to get get out. I have never seen something like this, everyone was just coughing and sneezing and struggling to breathe. There must have been about 50 or 60 people in. It was really creepy to be honest."

Most Popular

South Yorkshire Police issued a statement, which says: "We are carrying out an investigation into reports a chemical substance was let off inside a night-time venue in Doncaster city centre in the early hours. We were called at 5am to reports a number of people said to be feeling unwell at Pop Works on Silver Street.

"Eight people at the venue required hospital treatment but nobody is thought to have had any lasting effects. We are now working to determine what substance was let off at the location. We are appealing for anyone with information to come forward."

Eight people have been rushed to hospital after a 'chemical substance' was set off in a Doncaster nightclub that left them 'struggling to breathe' - Credit: Adobe

Chief inspector David Struggles added: "For those inside Pop Works this must have been a terrifying ordeal and we are working hard to determine exactly what happened at the location. This type of offence will cause concern among the community and those who like to use the night-time economy in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want to get to the bottom of what happened as quickly as possible to ease those fears and make those who live in or wish to use the city centre for leisure feel safe and secure. If you were inside Pop Works at the time or in the nearby area and saw or heard anything suspicious we want to hear from you. You could have seen something important, no matter how small it seems. It could prove vital for the investigation.”

A spokesperson for the Pop Works nightclub explained: "In the early hours of Sunday morning around 4.55am, we had to evacuate everyone out of the club - this was a big eye opener for us as a business and it was handled very well thank you to our door staff and management.

“We would like to apologise to everyone who was inside at the time and who was involved in the incident. What a world we live in that people would make businesses harder than it is in this trade after Covid. We are deeply sorry