Expert advice for tackling the UK’s growing pet obesity problem

Identify your pet’s weight - Regular vet visits are crucial for monitoring your dog's weight. Your vet can provide guidance on how much weight your dog needs to lose and advise on new food or exercise routines.

If you’re unable to make it to your vets on a regular basis, there are plenty of ways to get a rough idea on your pet’s weight from the comfort of your home. A simple ‘knuckle test’ can be a great starting point. Feel for your dog’s ribs and compare them to your knuckles, you should be looking for them to feel similar to your knuckles if your hand was laid flat. If the ribs are as prominent as your knuckles when you have a clenched fist then you should contact your vet about safely gaining weight. On the other hand, if you struggle to feel your dog’s ribs or they are similar to how your knuckles feel on the palm of your hand then you should look to lose some weight. Use the test as a rough starting point and consider the breed of your dog, for example, sighthounds may have visible ribs whilst still being at a healthy weight.