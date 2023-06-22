A firefighter and father of two who was swimming in the English Channel to raise money for charity has gone missing.

Iain Hughes, crew manager at Wednesbury fire station, West Midlands, set off from the Kent coast on Tuesday morning (June 20) accompanied by a support boat, but went missing during the swim in French waters. A major search operation involving the French and Belgian military was underway, but has now been called off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement on Wednesday evening, WMFS chief fire officer Wayne Brown said: “Iain’s disappearance is unspeakably sad.

Most Popular

Father of two Iain Hughes went missing swimming the English Channel