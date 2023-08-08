The next Fortnite update is due later today which is expected to bring a Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration

Epic Games have taken down the Fortnite servers ahead of the latest V25.30 update. The popular online battle royal game will see a collaboration with manga series Jujutsu Kaisen, with a trailer teasing the update released last week.

Today’s update will come with a short server downtime before players are able to get back into their games by the early afternoon. The update will include plenty of new skins and a new event pass, which will bring some new content for players during the summer holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fortnite Status , the Twitter account that shares service updates for the game, has revealed that servers were closed at 9am and that matchmaking services have been disabled. The Twitter account also shared that they will inform players once downtime has ended.

Downtime for the game usually lasts around four hours so users can expect to get back into the game. Players can expect that Fortnite will be back online by around 1pm, however, due to being a minor update, the game could potentially be back online before 11am, so it’s worth checking the Fortnite Status Twitter account , which will give gamers the most accurate information.

The usual bug fixes will also be included into the update including new features and weapons for players to enjoy.

Here’s everything that has been included in the update:

Bug Fixes

Xbox Series X|S - Blue screen with Quick Resume

Character may be invisible in the Lobby

Player footsteps can not be heard in UEFN/Creative Games

Blue screen when logging in

Princess Lexa’s skirt remains floating and sticks out

Meow Skulls is missing her tail

Players experience reduced render distance since previous update

“Capture the Rift Loot Island POI” scoring may sometimes not be recorded in tournaments

Players may be visually presented with their Battle Royale Rank even after switching to Ranked Zero Build

Mobile - Submachine gun muzzle flash VFX continue after firing

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3: Wilds

What is included in the V25.30 update

Twitter user ShiinaBR , who shares updates and leaks, has tweeted a list of things players can expect from the update, including: