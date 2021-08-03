Girlfriend of England star Jack Grealish says she ‘received 200 death threats a day’

Sasha Attwood, the girlfriend of England and Aston Villa star Jack Grealish, has said she was sent 200 death threats a day (Sasha Rebecca YouTube / Getty Images)

The girlfriend of England and Aston Villa star Jack Grealish has said she was sent 200 death threats a day as she faced a barrage of abuse on social media.

Sasha Attwood made the comments in a video on her YouTube channel, saying that social media is “toxic” and it is “really sad” that teenagers are growing up thinking it is OK to send abuse.

Ms Atwood said she keeps things private and off social media “because people are mean”.

What Jack Grealish’s girlfriend said

In the video, highlighted by The Sun newspaper, Ms Attwood said: “This whole thing since it’s come out has just shown me that people are literally so mean.

“Genuinely, I was receiving, like, 200 death threats a day. I’m not even exaggerating when I say that.

“So many messages, every single day, and I still get them now, all day every day: ‘I hope you die’, ‘I hope you get cancer and die’, ‘I hope your whole family die’, ‘I hope the next time when you’re in the car you crash it and die’, ‘I hope after Wembley you die’.

“I never realised how bad it actually was, and the scary thing is it’s young girls.

“I’d go on these girls’ accounts who have sent me stuff and they’re literally like 13, 14, and it’s so sad.

“I try and put it down to age, but then I think I was never like that at that age. I never sent a message like that.

“I just think it’s so toxic, social media, and it’s really sad that these generations are growing up thinking that it’s OK to say things like that.”

Instagram launches investigation

The Sun said Instagram has launched an investigation following Ms Attwood’s remarks.

The newspaper also said that TikTok confirmed it had removed comments highlighted by The Sun, and added that its community guidelines make clear this behaviour is not acceptable.