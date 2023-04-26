The fascinating collection includes an Art Deco sapphire and diamond brooch along with a white lace fan thought to be more than 100 years old.

Glittering gifts given by Queen Mary to her granddaughter Princess Margaret have been unveiled as part of a collection estimated to make up to £14,000 at auction. One of the presents is a fine Art Deco sapphire and diamond brooch - the other a white lace fan thought to be more than 100 years old.

Mary of Teck - the wife of George V - gave the presents to the young princess, who along with her sister and future Queen Elizabeth II, would put on pantomimes to boost morale during World War Two. The Honiton lace fan was made to order by Queen Mary in 1904 for the St Louis Exhibition in the USA.

The exhibition was an international exposition in the Missouri city and ran from April 30 to December 1 in 1904. Estimated to fetch around £1,000 and £2,000, the historic fan was then given to the Princess in 1939.

Photos of the two sisters performing Aladdin in 1943 showed Princess Margaret holding the lace fan as part of her role as Princess Roxana, with her sister playing Aladdin. During the Second World War Elizabeth and Margaret took part in royal pantomimes at Windsor Castle over Christmas for local residents and to raise funds for charity.

The fan was cased by the renowned Collingwood & Son and is due to be sold along with the brooch in June. The brooch was given to the Princess Margaret when she was 15-years-old for her confirmation in April 1946.

The piece of jewellery, which dates back to around 1925, is being sold by a collector and is estimated to fetch from £8,000 to £12,000. Frances Noble, associate director and head of jewellery at Noonans auctioneers , said: “During the years of the Second World War, the two Royal Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret, took part in Royal pantomimes at Christmas, performed at Windsor Castle, helping to build morale during the dark years of the war, the first pantomime being held in 1941.

“Photographs of the two sisters in the 1943 Royal pantomime of Aladdin show Princess Margaret holding the lace fan in her role as Princess Roxana, with her sister taking the lead role of Aladdin. The idea to stage the Royal pantomimes came after the two princesses appeared in a concert with children from the Royal School to aid the war effort.

“Funds from the shows went towards the Royal Household Wool Fund which provided comforts for the troops.” Both the brooch and fan were previously sold at a Christie’s auction 17 years ago.

The Property from the Collection of The Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon, was sold in 2006. This latest sale will take place at Noonans Mayfair , central London, in their auction of Jewellery, Watches and Objects of Vertu on June 13.

The objects come with Certificates of Provenance from Kensington Palace, the auctioneers said. Queen Elizabeth became the longest reigning British monarch and longest serving female head of state in history, celebrating her 70th anniversary at the platinum jubilee last year.

