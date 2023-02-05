Beyoncé is one of the most iconic music stars of a generation - here is her success at Grammys over the years

Beyoncé is arguably one of the most familiar names in the music industry. With many hits over the years including ‘Crazy in In Love’, a song which featured fellow singer and husband Jay-Z, she has rarely gone short over awards season.

The Grammys is one such awards ceremony where she has enjoyed success from her music. She last came away from the prestigious awards ceremony with a trophy back in 2021.

The 2023 Grammys, which take place in Los Angeles in the early hours of the morning. Ahead of the ceremony, we take a look at how many Grammys Beyoncé has won and why her last award in 2021 made history.

Setting the nation’s hearts racing earlier this month, the 41-year-old announced UK dates on her European Renaissance tour later this year. Beyoncé will be performing at six dates across Sunderland, Edinburgh. Cardiff and London.

When it comes to success at the Grammys, no other female singer has more than her. The 2021 success was her 28th Grammy Award.

She has also been nominated for a Grammy Award on no fewer than 79 occasions. This is the most of any artist in history.

Beyoncé Grammy Awards 2023 nominations

Beyoncé has been nominated for nine Grammy Awards in 2023. This is more than any other artist in attendance.

Beyonce performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Her album Renaissance has been nominated for album of the year. Meanwhile song ‘Break My Soul’ is up for both song and record of the year.

The nominations are: