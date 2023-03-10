At least 8 people including the gunman have been killed in a shooting in a Jehovah’s Witness meeting hall in Hamburg, Germany.

According to Hamburg police, there is “no reliable information on the motive", and the police have confirmed the gunman is among the dead. Reports came in at 9.15pm local time that gunshots had been fired in the building, according to police spokesperson Holger Vehren.

Police on the scene found people that "may have been seriously injured by firearms, some of them fatally", Mr Vehren said.

"The officers also heard a shot from the upper part of the building and went upstairs, where they also found a person. So far we have no indications that any perpetrators fled. All we know is that several people have died here, several people have been injured, they have been taken to hospitals. "

As investigation continues at the scene, no victims have yet been identified. According to German magazine Spiegel, the gunman was a former Jehovah’s Witness member.

The German chancellor Olaf Scholtz condemned the shooting, calling it a “brutal act of violence”, and said his thoughts are with the victims and their families. Jehovah’s Witness Germany has also issued a statement saying they are "deeply saddened by the horrific attack on its members at the Kingdom Hall in Hamburg after a religious service".

