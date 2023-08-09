Scottish comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested and charged over sexual offences

The 54-year-old has been released and is due to appear in court at a later date

Popular comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli has been arrested and charged following allegations of sexual offences.

Police Scotland has confirmed the offences are "non-recent" but refused to give any further information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kohli, who starred in Celebrity Big Brother in 2018 and Celebrity MasterChef in 2016, has since been released and is due to appear in court at a later date. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said in a statement: "A 54-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with allegations of non-recent sexual offences. He has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date. A report of the circumstances has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

The 54-year-old's arrest follows an investigation by The Times, which looked at a number of concerns women have raised about the comedian previously.