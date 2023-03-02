Star Trek actor Chris Pine has revealed what was said during the infamous Harry Styles spitting video.

Chris Pine has finally opened up about one of last year’s biggest pop culture questions - did Harry Styles spit on the American actor?

The clip that caused thousands to speculate was filmed at the Venice Film Festival, which Harry and Chris were attending while promoting their 2022 film Don’t Worry Darling. While making his way to his seat, the former One Direction singer appears to spit at the Star Trek actor, and Pine is then seen to abruptly stop clapping his hands.

Now, after months of speculation, Pine has finally had his say on what actually happened. Speaking to Esquire , the Jack Ryan actor said: "I had no idea what happened. She [his publicist] showed me the thing, and it does look, indeed, like Harry’s spitting on me. He didn’t spit on me."

He added: "I think what he said is he leaned down and I think he said, ‘It’s just words isn’t it?’, because we had this little joke.

“’Cause we’re all jet-lagged, we’re all trying to answer these questions that, sometimes, when you’re doing these press things, your brain goes all befuddled and you start speaking gibberish. And we had a joke, ‘It’s just words, man’."

