Holly Willoughby and Dancing On Ice co-host Stephen Mulhern are set to host the rebooted classic TV game show You bet!

Holly Willoughby, 43, and Stephen Mulhern, 47 have reportedly signed deals to host You Bet! which last aired in 1997. The classic family game show premiered in 1988 with Bruce Forsyth as the presenter until 1990. Matthew Kelly then took over the role with Darren Day becoming the final presenter.

The premise of the Saturday night show was a group of celebrities betting on members of the public who would complete a variety of challenges. Celebrity guests that featured n the series over the nine years included Cheryl Baker, Anneka Rice, Davina McCall, Ant McPartin and Declan Donnelly.

The new series of You Bet! will be in the form of two 75 minute specials. If the challengers win, they will take home the £10,000 prize, but if the celebrities win, then the £10,000 prize will be given to charity.

Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern set to host reboot of You Bet! (Photo by Getty) | Getty

Speaking to The Sun Holly confirmed she will be the new host and said: I’m so excited to be part of this iconic game show with the fabulous Stephen. “I’m looking forward to seeing the astonishing skills on show from the challengers and which of our celebrity panellists can come out on top.”

Stephen added: “I loved You Bet! as a kid, so I’m very excited to be hosting this with the wonderful Holly. From the big and spectacular to the unique and unexpected, I can’t wait to see what extraordinary skills the challengers have up their sleeves.”

In October 2023, Holy quit her role as This Morning presenter following a kidnap threat. Security guard Gavin Plumb was recently sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 16 years.

When will the new series of You Bet! Be on TV?

There is no official release date just yet, but ITV bosses have confirmed the show will air this Autumn.

How much will Holly Willoughby get paid for hosting the You Bet! TV show?

The TV presenter has an estimated net worth of £10 million and for Dancing on Ice with Stephen Mulhern, the pair reportedly earned £200,000 per series.

Holly’s earnings for You Bet! Have not yet been revealed, but based on what she earned for Dancing on Ice, she most likely signed a contract worth around £10,000 - £15,000 per episode.

