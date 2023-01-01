The infamous Blood and Cheese plot from George R.R Martin’s Fire and Blood novel set to be adapted into the new season of House of Dragon. Mild spoilers ahead!

Fans of HBO’s Game of Thrones sequel, House of Dragon, may need to prepare for a lot of wincing when season 2 airs on television. Those who have read George RR Martin’s Fire and Blood novel will know all too well the plot points behind Blood and Cheese , as a writer for the series admits it will be part of the new series of the show.

House of Dragon writer Sarah Hess confirmed HBO’s TV adaptation will include the Blood and Cheese revenge plot that follows Luc’s death in the book, a brutal trade that “Fire & Blood’s” Daemon describes as: “An eye for an eye, a son for a son.” We are currently writing the finale of Season 2,” Hess told Variety , “I don’t think you will be disappointed.”

Mild spoilers ahead - Blood and Cheese are the nicknames given to two characters who are responsible for carrying out a revenge plot against Queen Alicent, Prince Aemond, King Aegon II and the Greens on behalf of Prince Daemon (played by Matt Smith ), Queen Rhaenyra and the Blacks, following Rhaenyra’s son Lucerys’ death at the hands of Aemond.

The book also contains what could possibly be one of the most gruesome moments in the Game of Thrones television series. That is a big call from the screenwriters given the shock and awe many felt after watching t he Red Wedding or the death of Oberyn Martell at the hands of Ser Gergor Clegane, two very visceral moments in an incredibly bloody series in the first place.

No news on an official release date on the next season of House of Dragon, however if the screenwriters have admitted to the completion of the season 2 finale, filming in theory should begin in 2023 with a potential release date of 2024 on HBO .