How Universal Credit is affected by August bank holiday - and when you will be paid

Thousands of Universal Credit claimants could get an early payment next month due to the timing of the annual Summer bank holiday.

A three day weekend is on the cards and it is expected to change the payment dates for thousands of Universal Credit claimants.

The Summer bank holiday will take place on 29 August.

During the Spring bank holiday and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee earlier in June, thousands got paid earlier than usual.

Over Easter and the early May bank holiday, claimants got their money sooner than usually expected too.

When will Universal Credit claimants be paid in August?

While the payment is made once a month, if your payment day falls on a weekend or bank holiday you’ll be paid on the last working day before.

So if you’re due to get your payment on Monday 29 August then you will receive it the last working day before.

You should expect it to arrive three days earlier on Friday 26 August.

And if your payment date falls on a normal working day either side of the bank holiday, you’ll get your payment as normal.

Will the amount you get change?

The amount of Universal credit you’ll get won’t change even when it’s paid on different days than usual.

The same applies to benefits payments.

However, because you are being paid a bit earlier, you’ll have to make sure you watch your spending.

You’ll need to make your money stretch over the period until your next payment.

If something isn’t right and you think you were owed and payment and it hasn’t arrive, you can call the Department for Work and Pensions.

Are other benefit payment dates affected by bank holidays?

Universal Credit isn’t the only benefit that can be affected by bank holidays.

The payment dates for the following benefits will also change:

State Pension

Employment support allowance (ESA)

Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)

Carer’s allowance

Pension credit

Personal Independence Payments (PIP)

Which other bank holidays will affect benefit payments?

There are two more bank holidays in England, Northern Ireland and Wales and three in Scotland later on this year.

Make sure you note down the dates so you’re aware when your payments will change.

Here is the list of the remaining bank holidays in 2022: