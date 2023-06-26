Police said they had received information relating to the woman’s disappearance that led them to believe ‘she may be seriously hurt or deceased’.

A murder investigation has been launched following the disappearance of a woman from a UK town five days ago. Sarah Henshaw from Ilkeston in Derbyshire, was last seen at her home address at around 9pm on Tuesday, June 20 and has not been seen since.

A man has been arrested in connection with the investigation and remains in custody. Detective Inspector Maria Pleace said: “We have information in relation to Sarah’s disappearance that has led us to believe that she may be seriously hurt or deceased.

Sarah Henshaw was last seen at her home address in Ilkeston, Derbyshire on June 20.

“[Her] disappearance is very out of character and finding her is our number one priority at this time. I would like to appeal to the public for CCTV and dashcam footage as stated or any other information that may be of use to our investigation.”

The 31-year-old is described as white, of a medium build and with long dark straight hair which she wears in a bun. She is thought to be wearing a black lightweight coat, a khaki green top, blue skinny jeans and black flat pumps.

Ms Henshaw is described as white, of a medium build and with long dark straight hair which she wears in a bun.

The police are looking for anyone that may have CCTV or dashcam footage of a blue Ford Transit van in the early hours of Wednesday 21 June around the area of J29 of the M1 and the A617 Chesterfield.