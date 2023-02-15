The Masked Dancer is a spin off from the hugely popular show The Masked Singer, which is set to conclude its latest season this weekend

Reports that the ITV show The Masked Dancer has been axed are reportedly wide of the mark, according to Radio Times . The show sees a whole host of celebrities dance every week, slowly revealing their identity via cryptic clues about their lives.

The news comes following speculation that ITV could be cancelling the show. However, ITV said The Masked franchise remains an important part of its entertainment schedule, with many themed specials to air later this year.

The show is a spin-off of the hugely popular The Masked Singer, with the final set to air this Saturday (February 18). The Masked Dancer has been benched to clear space in the schedules for the Rugby World Cup, but it has not been cancelled for good, it has been confirmed.

The 2023 Rugby World Cup will take place later this year, starting from September 8 to October 23 in nine venues across France. Despite being removed from the schedule for the World Cup, The Masked Dancer could return next year.

The Masked Singer has proven to be very popular, with last year’s season finale reportedly drawing in over six million viewers. The show is currently hosted by Joel Dommett with Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan on the panel.

Pearly King and Masked Singer host Joel Dommett (Pic: ITV)

