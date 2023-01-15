The 2023 series of Dancing on Ice is almost here, and the full-line up of celebrities taking part in the ITV show has now been revealed. Over the coming weeks,the goal for each couple will be to claim the coveted title of series winner- with many just hoping to get through week one unscathed.
Back for a sparkling new series, the greatest show on ice promises more glitz, glamour and show stopping performances as the celebrities brave it all to learn this dangerous discipline. But who has what it takes to master the skill in order to lift the trophy at the end of the competition.
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby return as hosts. Meanwhile, ice royalty Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean resume their roles as judges on the ice panel, joined by dancers Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse.
Here is all you need to know about which celebrities will be starring in this series of Dancing on Ice and who their partners will be. We’ve also provided you with information on how you can watch on TV.
Dancing on Ice 2023 celebrities
The celebrity competitors taking part in the new series are:
- Actress and DJ Patsy Palmer
- Football legend John Fashanu
- Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu
- Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson
- Coronation Street’s Mollie Gallagher
- Drag Queen and TV personality The Vivienne
- TV personality Joey Essex
- Comedian Darren Harriott,
- Actress and West End star Carley Stenson
- Singer Michelle Heaton
- The Wanted’s Siva Kaneswaran.
Dancing on Ice professionals 2023
Guiding the celebrity novices from their shaky first steps to spectacular routines are their professional partners. A new addition to the 2023 line-up is world-class ice dancer Olivia Smart.
Returning to the new series are three Dancing on Ice favourites:
- Sylvain Longchambon
- Vicky Ogden
- Klabera Komini
- Matt Evers
- Alexandra Schauman
- Łukasz Różycki
- Mark Hanretty
- Brendyn Hatfield
- Vanessa Bauer
- Tippy Packard
- Colin Grafton
The contestants will be split for the first two weeks, with one half dancing in week one and the other in week two. This split is listed below:
Competing in Dancing on Ice week one (January 15)
- Michelle Heaton and Łukasz Różycki
- Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer
- Patsy Palmer and Matt Evers
- Nile Wilson and Olivia Smart
- Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Brendyn Hatfield
- Siva Kaneswaran and Klabera Komini
Competing in Dancing on Ice week two (January 22)
- Darren Harriott and Tippy Packard
- Mollie Gallagher and Sylvain Longchambon
- The Vivienne and Colin Grafton
- John Fashanu and Alexandra Schauman
- Carley Stenson and Mark Hanretty
How to watch Dancing on Ice 2023
The 2023 series gets underway tonight (January 15). The show can be watched on ITV at 6.30pm and will also be available through ITV X.