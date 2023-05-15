Jack Whitehall has announced he’s expecting his first child with long-term girlfriend Roxy Horner. The couple made the announcement in a sweet Instagram post on May 14.
Jack captioned his post: "And I thought I wasn’t getting enough attention when the dog arrived…"
The 34-year-old comedian and the 31-year-old model beamed in the black and white pictures which were soon flooded with messages from fans.
One fan commented: “Wonderful news. Congratulations to you both!”
A second said: “So cute! Congrats.” A third wrote: “Congratulations to you both! You’ll love it, it’s the best feeling in the world being a parent x.”
The baby announcement comes after the couple opened up on their devastating miscarriage. Roxy told Hello! magazine: "We had a miscarriage last year and so there was a part of me that was worried to open up too soon about this baby because I was so worried something would happen again and I didn’t want to have to kind of tell the world.”
Jack has appeared in numerous panel shows over the years including 8 Out Of 10 Cats and Would I Lie To You? He’s gone on to star in his own shows including Bad Education and Travels With My Father alongside his dad Michael.
Roxy is a model who made her first appearance in British Vogue when she was only 17. The couple met in 2020 while the comedian was on a trip to Australia.