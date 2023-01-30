JD Sports has warned around 10 million customers could be affected by the breach

Sports clothing retailer JD Sports has announced up to 10 million customers could have been affected by a data breach. The company announced that the breach affects data related to online orders between November 2018 and October 2020.

The company believes that hackers could have personal information. This information could include email accounts and the last four digits of bank details.

Orders placed for the JD, Size?, Millets, Blacks, Scotts and MilletSport brands are thought to have been affected. The company are advising customers to remain vigilant

