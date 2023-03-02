Speculation was rife that Clarkson had been dropped as Who Wants To Be a Millionaire host, but ITV has confirmed ‘he has not been cancelled’

ITV has confirmed that former Top Gear frontman Jeremy Clarkson has not been axed as host of popular game show ‘Who Wants To Be a Millionaire?’ as Clarkson responds, telling people to ‘relax’.

His position on the show looked to be in jeopardy in the wake of his controversial newspaper column but Clarkson has confirmed he is still the host of the show.

It came after ITV boss Carolyn McCall said in an interview with Variety that the TV channel has “no further commitments” with the presenter and that the next season will be his last. McCall in her interview said: “We have a contract. We’re contracted to this [season], so we will do that. And then we have no future commitments. And we haven’t made any statements about that.”

Taking to Twitter , the 62-year-old said: “So many kind messages about today’s reports. But relax… I have not been sacked as host of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.”

As well as rumours that Clarkson had been removed as host, ITV also confirmed that the show had not been axed. Who Wants To Be A Millionaire is contractually committed to another season, which has already been recorded.

An ITV spokesperson said: "As we have said for several weeks, ITV is contractually committed to a further series of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? (which has now been recorded).

"There are no further commissioning commitments beyond that currently as is typical with such shows where we make commissioning decisions on a series-by-series basis. Therefore for the avoidance of doubt neither Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? nor Jeremy Clarkson has been cancelled."

