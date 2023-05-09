Just Dance 2023 have launched their collaboration with Eurovision ahead of the final of the singing competition on Saturday (May 13). The partnership for Season 2 of the popular dancing game launched on Tuesday (Monday 9) just days after the start of the competition in Liverpool.
The new content for Just Dance 2023 brings four Eurovision-branded maps to the game and new rewards for players to collect. New songs from past Eurovision participants and playlists will also appear on the Just Dance+ streaming service.
One playlist will be available for players to play for free through Just Dance 2023, before only being available only on the subscription service. Just Dance+ is the game’s pay to play subscription service that allows players access to an ever growing catalogue of songs to enjoy.
The Just Dance 2023 Season 2: Showdown with Eurovision will end on July 12. The game is available to players on the Nintendo Switch, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.
What new Eurovision songs will be added to Just Dance 2023
Just Dance 2023 will share four Eurovision songs that will be available on Just Dance+ permanently. The songs will be released on over the next month and a half and are as follows:
- Slow Mo by Chanel - May 9
- Give That Wolf a Banana by Subwoolfer - May 17
- Surprise track - May 25
- Trenulețul by Advahov Brothers and Zdob și Zdub - June 22
What new playlist is available for Just Dance 2023 Season 2
The Greatest Show playlist is available free for all Just Dance 2023 players for the next week, starting on Tuesday (May 9) and will be available on Just Dance+ until the end of the season. The songs on the Greatest Show playlist are:
- "Don’t Stop Me Now" by Queen
- "Te Dominar" by Daya Luz
- "Human" by Sevdaliza
- "Just Dance" by Lady Gaga ft. Colby O’Donis
- "SloMo" by Chanel
- "Locked Out of Heaven" by Bruno Mars
- "Danger! High Voltage" by Electric Six
What songs are featured on the Just Dance 2023 Eurovision playlist
Just Dance 2023 will feature a Eurovision playlist that features some of the greatest hits to come from the competition over the years. The playlist will be available to Just Dance+ players on June 15 until the end of the season.
The Eurovision Song Contest playlist will include:
- "Waterloo" by ABBA
- "TOY" by Netta
- "UNO" by Little Big
- "Think About Things" by Daði Freyr
- "Satellite" by Lena Meyer-Landrut
- "Flash (Just Dance Version)" by Bilal Hassani with Sulivan Gwed, Paola Locatelli and Sundy Jules
- "MA ITU" by Stella Mwangi
What songs will the Season 2 Showdown playlist include
The Just Dance 2023 Showdown playlist will be available permanently on Just Dance+ from July 6. The songs included on the playlist are:
- "Slo Mo" by Chanel
- "Trenulețul" by Advahov Brothers and Zdob și Zdub
- "Give That Wolf a Banana" by Subwoolfer
- Surprise track