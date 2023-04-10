The route announcement comes as details of the coronation have been confirmed

Further details of King Charles III’s coronation have been revealed, including where the new monarch will be taken during his journey to Westminster Abbey. The route of the coronation procession is set to be much shorter than that of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

The procession route is just 1.3 miles and will see the King taken from Buckingham Palace to the Abbey for the coronation service on May 6. The King, unlike his late mother, will take the same route to and from the Abbey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The King and Camilla, Queen Consort, will be taken to the coronation procession at the Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach. This was created for Queen Elizabeth II to commemorate the 60th anniversary of her reign in 2012.

Most Popular

The King’s procession, accompanied by The Sovereign’s Escort of the Household Cavalry, will depart Buckingham Palace through the Centre Gate, and proceed down The Mall, passing through Admiralty Arch and south of King Charles I Island, down Whitehall and along Parliament Street. It will then travel around the east and south sides of Parliament Square to Broad Sanctuary to arrive at the Sanctuary of Westminster Abbey.

The procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace, which is known as the Coronation Procession, will be much larger in scale, taking the same route in reverse. This will include Armed Forces from across the Commonwealth and the British Overseas Territories, and all Services of the Armed Forces of the United Kingdom, alongside The Sovereign’s Bodyguard and Royal Watermen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)