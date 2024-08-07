League One punters backing Crawley Town to be relegated this season
28% of all bets placed on the League One relegation market have backed Town, more than double of the second in total bet share, Shrewsbury Town (13%).
Crawley are the bookmakers’ favourites to face the drop this season at 4/5 and are the only odds-on team in the relegation market.
Those odds translate to an implied probability of 55.6% that Crawley see an immediate relegation back to League One.
However, it may not be a bad omen for Crawley as over the past four seasons, only once has the most popular been relegated from League One: Exeter City (23/24), Morecambe (22/23), Sheffield Wednesday (21/22), Wigan (20/21).
Town’s odds for promotion to the Championship currently stand at 66/1, with the bookmakers giving them just a 1.5% implied probability of back-to-back promotions.
|
League One Relegation
|
Odds
|
Implied Probability
|
Crawley
|
4/5
|
55.6%
|
Shrewsbury
|
11/8
|
42.1%
|
Cambridge
|
13/8
|
38.1%
|
Northampton
|
7/4
|
36.4%
|
Stevenage
|
11/4
|
26.7%
Quote from Oddschecker’s Leon Blackman: “Looking at the data on Oddschecker so far this pre-season and it’s a bleak look for Crawley. As it stands, they are the most popular pick for League One relegation with Oddschecker’s football punters, taking 28% of all bets placed since the start of July. In comparison, Shrewsbury Town are second in total bets and they’ve picked up half the share that Crawley have with 13%. It’s not all bad news though, as only once in the past four years have the most backed team for relegation faced the drop”
