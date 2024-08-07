League One punters backing Crawley Town to be relegated this season

Since the beginning of July on Oddschecker, Crawley Town have been the most popular pick with League One bettors to be relegated this season.

28% of all bets placed on the League One relegation market have backed Town, more than double of the second in total bet share, Shrewsbury Town (13%).

Crawley are the bookmakers’ favourites to face the drop this season at 4/5 and are the only odds-on team in the relegation market.

Those odds translate to an implied probability of 55.6% that Crawley see an immediate relegation back to League One.

Crawley Town players before their pre-season friendly with Crystal Palace at the Broadfield Stadium | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly FootballCrawley Town players before their pre-season friendly with Crystal Palace at the Broadfield Stadium | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football
Crawley Town players before their pre-season friendly with Crystal Palace at the Broadfield Stadium | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

However, it may not be a bad omen for Crawley as over the past four seasons, only once has the most popular been relegated from League One: Exeter City (23/24), Morecambe (22/23), Sheffield Wednesday (21/22), Wigan (20/21).

Town’s odds for promotion to the Championship currently stand at 66/1, with the bookmakers giving them just a 1.5% implied probability of back-to-back promotions.

League One Relegation

Odds

Implied Probability

Crawley

4/5

55.6%

Shrewsbury

11/8

42.1%

Cambridge

13/8

38.1%

Northampton

7/4

36.4%

Stevenage

11/4

26.7%
Quote from Oddschecker’s Leon Blackman: “Looking at the data on Oddschecker so far this pre-season and it’s a bleak look for Crawley. As it stands, they are the most popular pick for League One relegation with Oddschecker’s football punters, taking 28% of all bets placed since the start of July. In comparison, Shrewsbury Town are second in total bets and they’ve picked up half the share that Crawley have with 13%. It’s not all bad news though, as only once in the past four years have the most backed team for relegation faced the drop”

