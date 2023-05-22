A popular snack item is being recalled from a UK supermarket as it may contain a toxic pesticide which could result in seizures, comas and even death if consumed over a long period. Lidl has announced it is recalling a batch of its Snaktastic Microwaveable Popcorn due to the presence of the pesticide Chlorpyrifos - which is no longer approved for food use in the UK.

According to the Centers for Disease Control Chlorpyrifos is an insecticide which has been widely used in homes and on farms. Breathing or ingesting chlorpyrifos may result in a variety of nervous system effects, ranging from headaches, blurred vision, and salivation to seizures, coma, and death, depending on the amount and length of exposure.

Lidl’s Snaktastic popcorn has been recalled

