Here are all the Love Island babies contestants over the years have had since appearing on the ITV show - ahead of the 2023 series in South Africa.

As the Christmas season is well and truly in the rearview mirror and the New Year has arrived, it means only one thing - the return of Love Island in 2023. A number of successful and long-term relationships have come from the ITV reality show, and some of those have led to babies.

It was announced in September that 2019 runners-up Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were expecting their first child. Following a gender reveal just one month later it was confirmed that the couple would be having a girl.

Though Molly and Tommy are definitely not the only Love Island contestants who have started families of their own. There has been a grand total of eight further babies to have come from the show.

All from relationships formed across four of the eight different series. From as early as the first-ever series hosted by Caroline Flack in 2015, to the 2019 edition won by Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

So let’s crack on and take a look at all of the Love Island babies, those that have been born, as well as some ongoing pregnancies at the time of publication. Here is everything you need to know.

List of all the Love Island babies

Cally Jane Beech and Luis Morrison

From: Series One (2015)

Series One (2015) Baby: Girl, named Vienna Morrison-Beech

The first-ever Love Island baby came from the first series of the ITV programme. Cally Jane Beech and Luis Morrison announced the birth of their daughter Vienna in May 2017 - however, the couple split up the following year.

Cara de la Hoyde and Nathan Massey

From: Series Two (2016)

Series Two (2016) Baby: Boy, called Freddie ; Girl, called Delilah

Love Island seasons, Cara de la Hoyde and Nathan Massey became parents one year after they met in 2016. The couple, who famously beat fan-favourites Oliva Buckland and Alex Bowen to the crown, had son Freddie in 2017.

They went on to welcome their second child in 2020. Cara gave birth to their daughter who they named Delilah.

Jess Shears and Dom Lever

From: Series 3 (2017)

Series 3 (2017) Baby: Boy, called Presley ; Boy

After first meeting on Love Island in the 2017 series, in which Jess Shears entered as the first bombshell, the pair really hit it off. Along with Dom Lever, the couple tied the knot a year later and welcomed their first son Presley in 2019.

The pair also had a second son. His name is unknown but he was born in June 2022.

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt

From: Series 3 (2017)

Series 3 (2017) Baby: Girl, called Nell Sophia ; Girl, called Nora Belle

The second couple to have children from the third series of Love Island is Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt, who met in 2017. They announced the arrival of daughter Nell Sophia in 2020, as well as a second daughter called Nora Belle in 2022.

Amy Hart and Sam Rason

From: Series 5 (2019)

Series 5 (2019) Baby: Currently pregnant, gender unknown

Despite not meeting on Love Island, 2019 contestant Amy Hart announced that she was expecting in August 2022. The father is boyfriend Sam Rason, who is a tech entrepreneur.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury

From: Series 5 (2019)

Series 5 (2019) Baby: Currently pregnant, Girl