The return of Casa Amor to Love Island is just a matter of days away - here’s a first look at the villa.

Love Island 2023 has seen its fair share of raunchy challenges, drama, arguments and cracking on, but it’s all set to be hotting up even further with the return of Casa Amor. And firepits aside, what is probably fan’s most anticipated time of the ITV show is likely to cause quite a stir once again.

Proclaimed to be the most difficult test for couples, contestants of Love Island’s winter series in South Africa will be separated, with one group remaining in the main villa and the other taking a mini-vacation to a new sun-baked Casa Amor.

Not only that, but they will be introduced to a whole new host of saucy singles who won’t be afraid to tread on any toes and break up the show’s strongest and most fragile relationships. After a week or so of their ‘lads’ or ‘girls’ holiday, it concludes with a tense and gripping recoupling, known for its fair share of jaw-dropping moments, betrayals and heartwarming reunions.

For the very first time this season, Casa Amor has been teased to viewers with a juicy trailer showcased at the end of Friday night’s episode. It cut to the new-look locale littered with plush garden sofas, a narrow lucious pool accompanied by two loungers, and a decked-out and well-stocked kitchen, gym and breakfast bar area.

Eagle-eyed fans also would have caught the very brief moment that Casa Amor’s mansion fire pit was shown, along with a luxury female dressing room. Iconic Love Island neon signs displaying catchphrases can also be found all over the villa such as ‘temptation’, ‘it’s a vibe’ and ‘lipsing’.

Casa Amor is sure to spell trouble for a number of Love Island 2023’s current couples. Even ‘exclusive’ relationships like Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad are heading into the major test on the rocks following their recent bust-up.

When is Casa Amor coming to Love Island 2023 - how to watch