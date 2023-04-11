The winter edition of the show has only just wrapped up but fans will be overjoyed to find out they don’t have long to wait for the summer version

Love Island is set to open its villa doors yet again in just a matter of weeks as fans gear up for another summer of love. The winter edition of the show has only just wrapped up but fans will be overjoyed to find out they don’t have long to wait for the summer version.

According to a national newspaper, Love Island’s start date is scheduled for June 5. An insider told The Sun: “ITV have already lined up the islanders who will be heading to the show’s villa in Majorca.

“The cast will fly out late next month ready for the show to begin in just eight weeks.

“It is hugely exciting and those working on the show cannot wait to get started,” they added. “This series will be eight weeks long, meaning the couple who win the show will be in the villa for two months.

Maya Jama is reportedly ‘chomping at the bit’ to host the new season, which will be her first time presenting the summer edition of the popular ITV reality show. The cast of season ten will head to the same £2.57 million villa used during the last summer series.

