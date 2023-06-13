A man has been arrested after a woman’s body was found inside a luxury camping pod at a natural beauty spot in Yorkshire. The man, who is in his forties, was taken into custody after the woman was found at Bainbridge Ings campsite in the Yorkshire Dales yesterday (Monday, June 12).

North Yorkshire Police said they were called to the site, near Hawes, at 3pm after staff discovered the individual’s body in one of their camping pods. The force did not disclose what the man was arrested on suspicion of.

They said the death is being treated as unexplained and officers are carrying out enquiries to determine the circumstances surrounding it. But a spokesperson said they believed it was an isolated incident and there was no immediate impact on the wider safety of the local community.

They added that the woman has been identified and her next of kin have been informed of her death. The man who was arrested has not yet been named, but police said he is from Lincolnshire and currently remains in custody.

Bainbridge Ings campsite’s marketing material explains that it’s a “quiet family-run” business set in the “heart of the Yorkshire Dales”. It has an elevated position that offers “truly amazing views of Wensleydale”, which is just a short walk from the market town of Hawes.