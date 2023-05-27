A man who crashed into the gates of Downing Street earlier this week has been charged with an unrelated matter of making indecent images of children

Number 10 was plunged into lockdown on Thursday, May 25 as a car slowly crashed into the gates at Downing Street. A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving.

Whitehall was closed off after the car, a silver Kia, crashed into the gates at around 4.20pm. Footage shows the car veering across the middle of Whitehall, past the Cenotaph war memorial, before ramming into the gates of Downing Street.

He has since been released on those charges pending investigation, but was charged with an unrelated matter of making indecent images of children and will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today (May 27).

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “At approximately 16:20hrs on Thursday, 25 May a car collided with the gates of Downing Street on Whitehall.

“Armed officers, who were in attendance, arrested a 43-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving. He was taken into custody and has since been released under investigation in relation to this matter.

“He was charged with an unrelated matter of making indecent images of children and will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 27 May. There were no reports of any injuries as a result of the collision.”

