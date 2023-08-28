McDonald’s is slashing the price of two of its classic items, including one by a whopping 66 per cent - but be quick.

As summer draws to a close, McDonald’s has dropped the price of two fan favourites for Bank Holiday Monday (August 28). The Double McMuffin has been slashed by almost 50 per cent and will be available for just £1.19 today.

Meanwhile, the favourite Filet-o-Fish burger will also be discounted to £1.39, a massive saving of 66 per cent. Both deals are available exclusively via the McDonald’s App .

A spokesperson for the fast food giant said: “Early risers are in luck, as the Double McMuffin will be on sale for £1.19 - a mega discount of £1.90. Whether customers like their McMuffin with lightly seasoned pork sausage patty or crispy bacon alongside the free-range egg and a slice of cheese, they can enjoy this breakfast favourite for less this Monday.

“From 11am, the summery Filet-o-Fish is up for grabs at a discount. With £2.70 off the original price, down to just £1.39, the crispy battered fish patty with refreshing tartar sauce and melted cheese can be enjoyed for even less.”

Customers will be able to earn points when they purchase one of these deals by opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards. The scheme means every penny spent equals one Rewards point, so this week’s offers will get you 119 points when grabbing a Double McMuffin and 139 points when picking up a Filet-o-Fish.