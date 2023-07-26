Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, claims her decision shows she is "a strong and good parent" despite criticism from some.

Meghan Markle has revealed she didn’t want her son Archie to attend school in the UK due to safety concerns. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, said she would "never be able to do school pickup" in the UK because she would be fearful of both her and Archie’s safety.

She added that she believes her stance shows she is "a strong and good parent”. Archie currently attends pre-school in Montecito, California.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reporting the conversation, journalist Allison P. Davies wrote in New York magazine The Cut: “Earlier in our conversation about her goals for the life she’s creating here, she’d remarked upon how, if Archie were in school in the UK, she’d never be able to do school pickup and drop-off without it being a royal photo call with a press pen of 40 people snapping pictures.”

Most Popular

Meghan told the interviewer: "Sorry, I have a problem with that. That doesn’t make me obsessed with privacy. "That makes me a strong and good parent protecting my child."

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, previously voiced his concerns about Archie’s safety before the family moved to the US. Speaking at the time, he said the paparazzi culture is "this sort of rabid feeding frenzy. Kids don’t get a choice; they don’t get a say in it".

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Featured Image - 2023-06-19T105644.325.jpg

The Duke of Sussex continued: “We spent the first three and a half months living at [friend] Tyler Perry’s house. The helicopters, the drones, the paparazzi cutting the fence, like, it was madness. And people out there, their response was, ‘What do you expect if you live in LA?’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad